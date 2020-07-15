HOPKINS, Elma Lois (nee Allison) - October 28, 1938 - July 10, 2020 - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elma at the age of 81. Elma was born in Sophiasburgh Township (Prince Edward County) and has been a resident of Newcastle for the past 56 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy Hopkins. Devoted mother of Dan (Donna), Brad (Tracy) and Jenny (Gary Powell). Dear sister of Joe Allison (Grace) and predeceased by sisters Joan Charlton-Timmins and Daryl Ann Akrey. 'Nana' will be sadly missed by grandchildren, Phil Hopkins (Christina), Sarah and Dylan Powell, Clare Hopkins and great grandchild, Isabella Hopkins. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held privately due to the restrictions of COVID-19. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. The family would like to express their thanks to Dr's. Ringash, Whittaker and Kassier as well as the nurses at the Acute Med department at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com