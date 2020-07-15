1/1
Elma Lois HOPKINS
1938-10-28 - 2020-07-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOPKINS, Elma Lois (nee Allison) - October 28, 1938 - July 10, 2020 - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elma at the age of 81. Elma was born in Sophiasburgh Township (Prince Edward County) and has been a resident of Newcastle for the past 56 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy Hopkins. Devoted mother of Dan (Donna), Brad (Tracy) and Jenny (Gary Powell). Dear sister of Joe Allison (Grace) and predeceased by sisters Joan Charlton-Timmins and Daryl Ann Akrey. 'Nana' will be sadly missed by grandchildren, Phil Hopkins (Christina), Sarah and Dylan Powell, Clare Hopkins and great grandchild, Isabella Hopkins. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held privately due to the restrictions of COVID-19. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. The family would like to express their thanks to Dr's. Ringash, Whittaker and Kassier as well as the nurses at the Acute Med department at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved