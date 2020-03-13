Home

Passed peacefully surrounded by family at Hillsdale Terrace on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Loving mother of Rick, Gary (Phoebe) and Ed (Laurel). Cherished Grandma of Derek, Nicole and Kayla. Survived by her brother David and predeceased by sister Mary and brother "Chick". A Memorial Service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
