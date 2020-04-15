|
|
Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Elsie was born in Bracebridge, Ontario on November 11, 1932 to Angus Green and Muriel (nee Eheler). Elsie was the beloved wife of the late Michael Valentino and a beautiful blessing and inspiration to her children; Christine Valentino, Sandy Michel (Paul), Michele Valentino and the late Steven Valentino. She was the cherished Grandmother of Jason, Janice (Marc), Carly and Jesse. Loving great Grandmother of Dylan and Dayna and great-great Grandmother of Caleb. Elsie was predeceased by her parents and her eleven siblings: Gordon, Walter, Albert, Ada, Stanley, Dora, Trudy, Delbert, Neil, Edward and Edna. Elsie was a published poet, recorded singer/songwriter, she loved to play her guitar and hosted many family sing alongs. She enjoyed attending church and teaching Sunday school. Elsie was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 419. She was an outdoorsy lady who enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, gardening, walking her dog T-Bone and always dreamed of climbing Everest. Elsie will be remembered for her great sense of humour and effervescent personality. A private family graveside service was held at the Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Léon Van Weerden of the Embassy Church, Oshawa. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). A Celebration of Life for our precious Elsie will be held at a later date. Elsie loved the concerts and activities at Hillsdale Terraces where she resided and in her memory, donations may be made by cheque payable to The Region of Durham (earmarked: Hillsdale Terraces Recreation Dept.) and mailed to the funeral home. Heartfelt thanks to all of the Staff at Hillsdale Terraces for their loving and compassionate care. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 15, 2020