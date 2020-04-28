Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsienus WIERSEMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsienus "Al" WIERSEMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsienus "Al" WIERSEMA Obituary
ELSIENUS "AL" WIERSEMA Passed away peacefully at home on April 24th, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorthy (nee Adamson). Loving father of Dianna (Randy) Fillmore and Sandra (Tim) Chandler and predeceased by his daughter Patricia Vienneau. Adored grandpa of Chris (Sherrie), Amy (Kody), Sara (Owen), Ben (Bernie), Laura (Nic), Erika (Aaron), Tim (Steph), Ben, Greg, Aaron (Sam) and great grandpa of 21 great-grandchildren, predeceased by great-grandson Jordan and great-granddaughter Theia. Al was predeceased by his sister Jantje and brothers Hindrick and Tjaart. Due to current social limitations a Private Family Funeral will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at:www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsienus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -