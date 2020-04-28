|
|
ELSIENUS "AL" WIERSEMA Passed away peacefully at home on April 24th, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorthy (nee Adamson). Loving father of Dianna (Randy) Fillmore and Sandra (Tim) Chandler and predeceased by his daughter Patricia Vienneau. Adored grandpa of Chris (Sherrie), Amy (Kody), Sara (Owen), Ben (Bernie), Laura (Nic), Erika (Aaron), Tim (Steph), Ben, Greg, Aaron (Sam) and great grandpa of 21 great-grandchildren, predeceased by great-grandson Jordan and great-granddaughter Theia. Al was predeceased by his sister Jantje and brothers Hindrick and Tjaart. Due to current social limitations a Private Family Funeral will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at:www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020