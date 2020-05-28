Was born the seventh of nine children to Paul and Ethel (Pavis) Logeman on June 7, 1929 in Oshawa, Ontario. She passed peacefully in Oliver, BC on May 20, 2020 just a few weeks short of her 91st birthday after a short battle with cancer. Ena married Arnold Rex Etcher in December, 1947; and they had been married just over 50 years when he died in the summer of 1998. She is survived by their three children: Susan (Jim Amundrud, Melfort, SK), Cathryn (Ron Pidduck, Oliver, BC) and John (Jodie), Richmond, BC; seven grandchildren: Trevor (Alison) Amundrud (Melfort, SK), Cory (Trish) Amundrud (Drumoak, Scotland), Michelle Pidduck (Kelowna, BC), Scott (Maria) Pidduck (Toronto, ON), Adele Etcher (Toronto, ON), Brian (Banafshe) Etcher (Vancouver, BC), and Clark (Kate) Etcher (Hamilton, ON); and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Marie (Al) Lintner of Whitby, ON, and many nieces and nephews. Mom spent most of her adult life in Bowmanville, ON, but made the decision to move west to be closer to her daughter Cathryn in 2014. The family sincerely appreciates the care she was provided by the staff at Sunnybank Care Centre during the last year of her life; and especially the efforts made since the onset of COVID-19 by the staff to ensure she could have regular Face Time visits with family who were not able to go in to visit. We are grateful that daughter Cathryn and granddaughter Michelle were allowed to spend time with her in her room over her last week of life. She passed peacefully with them in attendance. There will be no funeral, per mom's wishes. Cremation. Memorial donations may be given to cancer research or to a charity of your choice. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a time when travel is once again allowed.
Published in Durham Region News on May 28, 2020.