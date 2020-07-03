Peacefully at his home in Cobourg on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Eric Barrett passed away at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Sylvia Barrett (nee Spencer) for 52 years. Loving father of Julia Barrett and Margaret Laton (Patrick). Cherished grandfather of Brittany Laton (Zachary Maharaj), Jaimie Laton, Robert Laton, and Elodie Krawczyk. Dear brother of Kathleen Keenan (the late Malcolm) and George Barrett (Mary). He will be sadly missed by his in-laws; Dianne Weatherall, Kathleen Giff, James Spencer and Thomas Spencer (Linda) and many nieces and nephews. Eric was a Third-Degree Knights of Columbus member for more than 50 years. A private Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cobourg with cremation to follow and interment of cremated remains at St Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.