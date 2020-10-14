1/1
Erin MOORE-TRATNIK
November 27, 1960 - October 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Erin after her second battle with cancer. Erin passed away peacefully in her 59th year at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Saturday October 10, 2020. Beloved wife to Erich Tratnik and devoted mother to Mitchell and Jessica Tratnik. Cherished daughter of late Kenneth and Elma Moore. Dear sister to Jim (Barb) Moore of Cannington, Rick (Candice) Moore of Oshawa and Tom (Joanne) Moore of Coboconk. Erin will forever be loved and remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and family. She owned a successful business in the advertising industry and will be remembered as a talented and dedicated colleague. Erin's heart overflowed with kindness and compassion to humans and animals alike and her love will continue to shine through all the lives she has touched. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (https://www.wildlifeconservancy.ca/donate), where Erin spent many of her days enjoying and photographing the animals. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
