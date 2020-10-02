Peacefully, on September 27, 2020 Erla, beloved wife of the late William 'Bill' Hancock. Loving mother of Debbie Murphy (Ralph), Rick Hancock (Stephanie), the late Sharon Cobourn (Jim) and the late Wayne Hancock (Diane), Mother-in-law to Carl Fischer (Diane). Cherished Nanny of Megan (Adam) Cullen, Dayna (Matt) Clement, Brandon (Melissa) Murphy, Brock (Callie) Murphy, Jesse, Jacob, Riley and Ella-Grace Hancock. Loved GG of Harlow, Mack, Cora, Addy and Isla. Predeceased by her brothers Stuart and Elgin Toole. Erla will be sadly missed by her beloved church family at the Trulls Road Free Methodist Church. Erla's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Donna who has lovingly cared for their mother. A private Celebration of Life was held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, (1587 Highway #2, Courtice 905-432-8484). Burial at Thornton Cemetery. The funeral service will be recorded and will be available to be viewed after 11 am Saturday October 3, 2020 by going to the following link: www.funeraweb.tv
and entering Erla's name in the search bar. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Trulls Road Free Methodist Church in Erla's memory would be greatly appreciated. Please go to www.trullsroadchurch.com
go to the Quick LinksGiving and scroll down to "Give online now". You will then be allowed to select Erla Hancock Memorial from the dropdown and enter your information to donate on-line. You may also drop off a cheque payable to Trulls Road Church, Erla Hancock Memorial at the Courtice Funeral Chapel. The service will be recorded and a link will be posted here for those who could not attend.