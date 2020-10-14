1/1
Ernest Claude KENDALL
Surrounded by his loving family, Ernest passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on October 5th, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of 61 years to Marlene. Proud & cherished father of Edward Kendall (Pauline Banks), Wendy Kendall and Cindy Kendall (Kevin Reis). He is survived by his sister Rita Beals, nieces, nephews and many friends. Ernest's father, Jack Kendall passed away at a very young age; he was fortunate to be raised by his mother Deborah and step-father Allan Scott. He was also predeceased by siblings Edna Giglia, Ellen Scott, Eileen Kendall and Edward Scott. His family was everything to Ernest, he was so proud of them and they will miss him terribly. A Private Service was held on Saturday October 10th at 2 pm, by invitation only at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
