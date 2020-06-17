Ernest CSIZMADIA
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Julie. Loving father of Ernie Jr. (Andrea) and Julieann (John). Cherished grandpa of Justin (Brittany), Hannah, Grace and Alex. Ernest will be fondly remembered by his family and friends in Canada and Hungary. He was a proud Owner/Operator of E.J. Equipment Movers until his retirement in 2013. He was his grandchildren's #1 sports fan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12 - 2 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Cremation to follow. Please call or email the funeral home (905-433-4711 or directors@armstrongfh.ca) to register for the visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.
