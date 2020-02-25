Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "Frank" Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest "Frank" Edwards Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 97. Frank and Joyce Winifred Edwards (née Waite) were about to celebrate their 72nd year of marriage. Frank was the loving father of Arlaine Kozak (the late Ted), Frank (Sigrid Kohler), Steven (Cathy) and Christine Buckle (Stephen), cherished Grandfather of 13, and Great-Grandfather of 11. He was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. Frank will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. After serving in the Sherbrooke Fusiliers during the Second World War, Frank met Joyce in Reading, England and invited her to return to Canada to be his bride. They made their home in Oshawa/Whitby and moved to Bethany after his retirement from General Motors. Visitation will take place at the Bethany United Church, 3 George Street, Bethany on Saturday, February 29 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, a memorial donation to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -