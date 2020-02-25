|
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 97. Frank and Joyce Winifred Edwards (née Waite) were about to celebrate their 72nd year of marriage. Frank was the loving father of Arlaine Kozak (the late Ted), Frank (Sigrid Kohler), Steven (Cathy) and Christine Buckle (Stephen), cherished Grandfather of 13, and Great-Grandfather of 11. He was predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. Frank will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. After serving in the Sherbrooke Fusiliers during the Second World War, Frank met Joyce in Reading, England and invited her to return to Canada to be his bride. They made their home in Oshawa/Whitby and moved to Bethany after his retirement from General Motors. Visitation will take place at the Bethany United Church, 3 George Street, Bethany on Saturday, February 29 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, a memorial donation to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020