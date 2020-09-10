Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Eunice, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Fergus O'Brien. Loving mother of Larry O'Brien (Patricia Slute) of Little Britain. Dear grandmother of John O'Brien (Jodi Lock), Paul O'Brien (Jenny) and Mary O'Brien. Great-grandmother of Declan, Eliot, Liam and Sara. Predeceased by her 7 siblings. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. A private funeral service will be held in the chapel of the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, September 4, 2020 with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Eunice to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.