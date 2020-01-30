|
This is with sad and heavy hearts that we make this announcement, Eunice passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in her 97th year. Loving mother to daughter Julie and son Joe. Cherished grandmother to Denis (Christina), Lindsay (Chistina), Amber, Chris (Shawna), Isaac, and Frances. Great-grandmother to William, Parker, Faith, Kale, Mason and Logan. Loving sister to Jean Adams and many nieces and nephews. Dear mother of the late Robert and Michael McGrath. She will be misssed immensely. On Friday, January 31st at 3 p.m. Interment at Thorton Cemetery at grave-site. Reception following at 1127 Meath Drive.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020