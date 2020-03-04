|
BRAY, Evelyn Caroline Elizabeth (née Sutcliffe) Peacefully, after a short illness, at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Proud mother of nine children: Tom (Brenda), Jerry (Jo-Ann), Betty, Sandra (Rick), Sharon (Skip), Bev, Kelly, Rodney (Kim) and Dawn. Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 19. Predeceased by her loving siblings: Margret, Donald, Albert "Pete" and June. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and fondly remembered by her niece Donna Brockman. A Private Burial will be held at Kendall Cemetery, Utica in the Spring. A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will take place at a later date, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham Ltd, or the Australia Wildfire Fund. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020