It saddens the Family to announce the passing of our Dear Mother - Evelyn Cox-Meek. Evelyn Cox was a lifelong resident of Scott (Uxbridge) Township passed away suddenly at Butternut Manor in her 91st year. Evelyn was married 44 years to the late Ivan Cox who passed in 1992 and was married to Bob Meek for the past 21 years. Evelyn is survived by her sister Noreen Crosier (the late Don) and late brother Morley Ross (Laura). Loving Mother of Gloria (Sandy Ewen), Murray (Elaine Walker) and Janet (James Rose). Grandmother to Lynne Wilkinson, Susanne Armour, Jeffrey Ewen, Robert Cox, Trevor Cox, Vanessa Rose and Kyra Rose. Great Grandmother to Tyler and Brooke Wilkinson, Meara and Elyse Armour, Katie Cox, Addison and Ryland Cox. Evelyn was also a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was also a great stepmother to the late George Meek, the late Ruthanne Meek, Carol Mallet (Rick) and David meek (Dorina) and their respective families. Evelyn Regularly attended Sandford United Church and was always there to help with fund raising dinners for the Sandford Community and Volunteered at the Cottage Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation, Sandford United Church, Community Living Durham North or a charity of your choice
which would honour Evelyn's life. A Private Family and Close Friends Service will be held at the Foster Memorial Cemetery, after which Evelyn will be laid to rest with her late husband Ivan. In keeping with COVID-19 Restrictions, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolence can be made at www.lowandlow.ca