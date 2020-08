Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 78. Predeceased by her husband Winston. Loving partner to David. Beloved mum to Scott (Dee), Joanne (Donna) and Russell (Cindy). Proud nana to Mandy (Gord), Misty (Matt), Steven (Sabrina), Krystyna (Richard), Sandy and Cyndi-Ann and proud great-nana to Camren, Jackson, Cole, Kye, Madison, Isaac, Theodore, Kaiden, Zach and Sarah. Evelyn will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Survived by her sisters Anne (Eric) and Susan (Tom). Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Viv. Visitation and funeral service were held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home (21 Garrard Rd, Whitby 905-443-3376). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.



