Everett Lorne Walsh


1950 - 03
Everett Lorne Walsh Obituary
Everett Lorne Walsh March 12, 1950 - March 7, 2020 It's with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Everett Lorne Walsh, of Pontypool, Ontario, on Saturday March 7, 2020 in his 70th year, with family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Lester and Ruby Walsh. Beloved husband of Joanne Walsh (McDonald). Father of Jason, John, Laurie (Kevin). Cherished "Papa" to AJ ( Heather), Sydney and Kelvin and great papa to Avery. Cherished by his sister Marjorie (and the late Ewan Huxter). He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Thank you goes out to the nurses and staff at Glen Hill Strathaven in Bowmanville for the past 4 years of care, an extra special thank you to the nurses and staff for his last two days with us, the care and compassion was more than Everett and family could ever ask for. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Morris Funeral Chapel 4 Division Street, Bowmanville Ontario, L1C 2Z1, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 7:00P.M. - 9:00P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Durham Christian Homes. Online condolences can be made to www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -