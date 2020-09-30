Evon Pelow

Passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020 with family by her side in her 81 first year. Beloved wife to Alan. Devoted mother to Alan (Deborah Reid) and Sherri (Calvin) Skitch. Cherished gramma to Tyler. Sister to Marion (Bob) Peake, Wayne (Jeannie) Cookson, Kelly (Ron) Andrew, Sharon Andrew and Marilyn (Wayne) Clark. Sister-in-law to the late Doug Andrew, Doug Pelow, Lynda Norris and Dorothy Harlow. Jo will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. A private family service was held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, 905-443-3376. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in Jo's name.