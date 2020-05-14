Beloved husband of Mary Burke (nee Bond). Adored father of Nathan and Lydia (Ben) Wright. Loved son of Elsie & Scott Burke. Dear brother of Elinor (Dave) Schmidt, Steven (Rishia) Burke, Alan (Lucy) Burke, brother in law to Barbara Misener, Bev (Warren) McLaren, Sheilah (Chris) Fournier. Loved son in law of Sarah Bond (the late John Bond). He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Ewan was a godly, generous and gentle man who loved his family beyond words and was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and provider. His life decisions were guided by his faith and personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He started cycling when he was 22 years old and never stopped. It was his physical and mental exercise while at home or on vacation. He enjoyed camping with the family and hiking and most often took the road less travelled. His other passion was reading, a life-long learning exercise imparted to him by his father. Ewan recently retired from a job he enjoyed for 30 years at the City of Markham. He also spent seven years as a part-time firefighter at Hall 5 in Enniskillen, an experience he valued greatly. 'I will not boast in anything, no gifts, no power, no wisdom, but I will boast in Jesus Christ, His death and resurrection. Why should I gain from His reward? I cannot give an answer; but this I know with all my heart, His wounds have paid my ransom.' Due to current social limitations a Family service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery. When restrictions are lifted a Memorial Service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Pine Ridge Bible Chapel. Online condolences & donations may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.