Fleurette Antoinette (D'Monte) SIMMONDS
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday November 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 76. Fleurette, beloved mother of Fabian (Shelley), Andrea (Dan) and Gavin (Doris). Cherished Granny of Ehlana, Andrew, Ian and Ella. Dear sister of the late Ramona and is survived by her sister Claudette. Fleurette will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. A Funeral Memorial Mass will take place on Thursday November 5th at 11am at St. Gertrude's Church (King Street east of Wilson). Please register at www.armstrongfh.ca for the mass. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Masks are mandatory at all times. Memorial donations to the Durham Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
