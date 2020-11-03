1/1
Florence Dianne BIRNEY
Passed away at her home in Oshawa with her family by her side on Sunday November 1st, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving wife of Ken for 45 years. Much loved mother of Kelly and her husband Chris of Courtice and Sean of Oshawa. Cherished grandmother Kaylee and Ethan. Dear sister of Bill (Jean), Donna (Don), Irene (Roger), June (Dennis). Predeceased by Bob. Private Cremation services have taken place. In memory of Florence memorial donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
