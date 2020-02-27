|
(Former President & Co-Owner of Chartran's Men's Wear Ltd. & Former Owner of Cliffcrest Cleaners) Passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at Lakeridge Health - Bowmanville in her 93rd year. She was predeceased by her husband, the late Lorne McQuarrie. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Laurie. Dear sister of Doris Roughley (the late Jack Roughley). Much loved aunt of Charles, John (Vanessa), Paul (Leona) and great-aunt of Sidney, Kelsey and John. Fondly remembered by her dear friend, Randy. She was proud of her family and cherished them with all her heart. She was honoured to be a Life Member of the Women's Missionary Society (WMS) of the Presbyterian Church in Canada. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Bowmanville and served as WMS treasurer for many years. The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to Ashley and Tammy of Nurse Next Door - Clarington for their dedication, caring, and kindness over the past three years. Thank you also to Dr. Mohinder Angl, Dr. Howard Burke, the staff of Lakeridge Health - Bowmanville, Community Care Durham, and VHA Home Healthcare nurses, Lyn and Sherrie. Visitation will be held at Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation has taken place. Private Interment to follow at Bowmanville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Bowmanville or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020