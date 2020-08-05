Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Clarence of 42 years. Survived by her children David, Harold, John and Leanne, her 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her sister Sheila Villeneuve. Visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020. Should you wish to attend the visitation or service, please contact the funeral home at (905) 668 - 3410. Masks are mandatory as per government regulations. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
.