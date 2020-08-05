1/
Florence Mae (Hayes) MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Clarence of 42 years. Survived by her children David, Harold, John and Leanne, her 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her sister Sheila Villeneuve. Visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020. Should you wish to attend the visitation or service, please contact the funeral home at (905) 668 - 3410. Masks are mandatory as per government regulations. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.C. Town Funeral Chapel Newediuk Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved