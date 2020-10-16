1/1
Formerly Burk Hazel Irene (Salter) TAYLOR
Peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 12, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 95. Hazel, loved wife of the late Harold Taylor and the late George Burk. Much loved mother of Paul Burk and his wife Carol, and the late Garry Burk and his late wife Pat. Proud grandma of Keith and Catharine Burk and Cheryl Burk, and cherished GG of Owen Burk. Missed by Candice and Trent Sheldon and families. Hazel will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family, extended family and many friends. Arrangement entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
