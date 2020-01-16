|
n loving memory of a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother Fortunata Puglisevich April 4, 1931 - January 20, 2018 For all of us she did her best Her presence we miss, Her memory we treasure Loving you always, Forgetting you never. Loved and missed by husband Agostino, children Frank (Lori), Mario (Bernadette), Doris (Andrew), grandchildren Tom, Jackie, Zach, Anthony, Racheal, Patrick, great-grandchildren Lilly, Mariah, Victoria, Chayce, Charlie, Treydan, Tyren and Tayshaun
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020