Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fortunata Puglisevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fortunata Puglisevich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fortunata Puglisevich In Memoriam
n loving memory of a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother Fortunata Puglisevich April 4, 1931 - January 20, 2018 For all of us she did her best Her presence we miss, Her memory we treasure Loving you always, Forgetting you never. Loved and missed by husband Agostino, children Frank (Lori), Mario (Bernadette), Doris (Andrew), grandchildren Tom, Jackie, Zach, Anthony, Racheal, Patrick, great-grandchildren Lilly, Mariah, Victoria, Chayce, Charlie, Treydan, Tyren and Tayshaun
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fortunata's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -