Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hillsdale Terraces at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Reg George and by her 8 siblings. Loving mother of Linda (Rod) Tamney, Joan Thursby (Jim) and Donna (Bret) Filion. Cherished grandmother of Dan, Darryl, Dale, Laura, Trevor, Candice and Connor and great-grandmother of Troy and Sophie. Frances was an avid golfer and member of Kedron Dells Golf Club for many years. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the People Church (570 Marion Ave.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
