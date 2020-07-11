1/1
Frances Helen SEMEN
Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, July 6, 2020 Frances, in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Steve Semen. Loving mother of Ann-Marie Semen and Dan Semen. Dear grandmother of Alexandra. Fondly remembered by her brothers Ludvik Tegel and Frank Tegel and his wife Joanne. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gertrude's Roman Catholic Church, 690 King Street East, Oshawa, with private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the wearing of a mask/facial covering is mandatory. Donations in memory of Frances to a charity of choice would be appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
