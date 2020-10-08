Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday October 4th, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Loving partner of Doug Wattom. Dear mother of Paul (Karen) Jewers, Michael (Candace) Jewers & Sherri (Kevin) Farrell. Loving Nanny of Paeden (Jody), Taylor (Brad), Kennedy (Connor), Kyle, Keegan (Shannon), Maraya (Tad), Hudson & Reece and great-grandchildren Casey, Bryson, Paisley, Xzavier & Gatlin. Loving sister to Rhodessa, Loretta & Barbara. She was predeceased by her parents Neil & Zelma (nee Boutilier) Jewers and siblings Muriel, Neil, Burnell, Esther, Edgar, Nola, Vivian, Elizabeth, Winston, Issac & Brenda. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At Frances' request no services are being held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The CNIB. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com