Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hillsdale Long Term Care at the age 86. She was born to the late Harold and Marguerite Powers on June 13th, 1933 in Prince Edward County. She was the adored sister of Madeline Dunlop (Dennis) of London, Ontario and the late Glen Powers. Loving mother of Rex (Jill) Faul, Randy Faul, and predeceased by her daughter Deborah Paashuis. Grandmother to Bradley (Casey), Gregory (Theresa), Amanda (Kyle) Gauthier, Amber (Chris) Robinson, Ashley Paashuis (Justin); Adam Paashuis; Steven Jurchsion (Janese), Raymond Jurchison (Sherill) and the late Scott Jurchison plus 9 great-grandchildren. Frances was a genuine and kind soul who loved to travel and spend time with her friends and family. She will be dearly missed but cherished in our hearts forever. Arrangements entrusted to the Oshawa Funeral Home (905-721-1234). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Frances can be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences can be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -