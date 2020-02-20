Home

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
70 Toronto Street North
Uxbridge, ON
View Map
Resources
Frances "Noreen" McHale

Frances "Noreen" McHale Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Noreen (née Doyle), was the beloved and loving wife of the late Jack McHale, for 50 years. Devoted mother to Theresa Berry, Nora Webb, Anne Leandro, Stephen McHale, Helen Mieta and the late Jim McHale. Fondly remembered by her sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 70 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge. Interment at Uxbridge Cemetery. In Noreen's memory, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
