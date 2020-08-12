A very talented lady. Frances (Bunny) Wright born in Toronto on November 25, 1942 and passed away suddenly and peacefully on August 8, 2020 at the age of 77 in her lifelong home in Oshawa, Ontario after a long life full of love, family, travel and creativity. Daughter of Alf and Ada of Newmarket, Ontario, sister to Susan, Mother to Jody, Jeff and Stephen, Grandmother to Zachary, Jessica, Preston and Nigel, Great Grandmother to Brodie and Cooper. Survived by Fred, her best friend and love of her life. An amazing Mother, wife, and friend, she will be deeply missed. Bunny was the "glue" for many relationships, and organizations. A teacher, artist, actor, musician, crafter, decorated Girl Guide of more than 50 years, master Zentangle artist, cake decorator, and bright light whose spirit and enthusiasm inspired all she came into contact with. From making large dinners and cakes for every family occasion, to creating crafts for each table for events she was involved in, or writing custom songs for international events, Bunny always went above and beyond to create things that would imprint moments onto the hearts of all. A master cake maker and decorator, she spent her life bringing joy to others through her creative efforts. Bunny found joy and connection in many groups such as her online Zentagle drawing group, Durham Choir, a Djembe hand drumming group, and the Girl Guides Trefoil Guild. A member of St Andrews church for many years and more recently Northminster United, Bunny's connection to her faith based community remained strong through the years. She will be remembered with warmth and admiration by all the people she influenced and touched in her long and joyous life.



