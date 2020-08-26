It is with heavy hearts the family of Francesca DePalma announce her sudden passing on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 in Oshawa. Beloved wife of the late Frank DePalma (July 27th, 1999). Dear mother of Paul and his wife Sara. Adored grandmother of Frank and his wife Samira, Francesca Pantano & her husband Vince, Alyssa and Joseph. Lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren Alessio and Giuliana. Dear sister of the late Frank Pedota & his wife Domenica, and Sam Pedota & his wife Laura. Sister in law of Don DePalma and his wife Francesca. Visitation was held on Monday August 24th from 4pm to 8pm at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa. Prayers were held at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass took place at St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Tuesday August 25th at 10am, followed by entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca