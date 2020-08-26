1/1
Francesca DePalma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francesca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts the family of Francesca DePalma announce her sudden passing on Wednesday August 19th, 2020 in Oshawa. Beloved wife of the late Frank DePalma (July 27th, 1999). Dear mother of Paul and his wife Sara. Adored grandmother of Frank and his wife Samira, Francesca Pantano & her husband Vince, Alyssa and Joseph. Lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren Alessio and Giuliana. Dear sister of the late Frank Pedota & his wife Domenica, and Sam Pedota & his wife Laura. Sister in law of Don DePalma and his wife Francesca. Visitation was held on Monday August 24th from 4pm to 8pm at Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa. Prayers were held at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass took place at St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Tuesday August 25th at 10am, followed by entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved