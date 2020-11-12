Peacefully surrounded by his family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at the age of 90. Frank was a very proud family man. Loving husband to Rosa for 65 years. Cherished Papa to Fausta (Carlo), Ada (Jack), and the late Ernesto. Adoring Nonno to Nancy (Derek), David (Kara), Rafela (Jeff) and Gary (Sabrina). Sadly missed by his great grandchildren Raquel, Sophia, Justin, Gia, Mateus, Siena, Alessia and Gabriel. Frank will also be greatly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, November 12th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Private family service with entombment at Resurrection Cemetery followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or SickKids Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com