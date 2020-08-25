1/1
Francis Thomas (Frank) DAVIES
Passed away at his home in Oshawa on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 77. Devoted husband of Nancy Davies for over 55 years, most loved father of Cindy Miller and her husband Paul, Brenda van De Keere and her husband Steve and Brad Davies and his wife Kasey. Cherished papa of Jestin, Erik, Owain, Kate, Rebecca, Claire, Samantha. Survived by his sister June Smith and her husband Doug. Frank will be fondly remembered by all those who knew him for his kindness, generosity and incredible sense of humor. Frank enjoyed a successful career in the printing business for nearly 60 years, channeling his passion into the cottage he began building in 1968, where he enjoyed many a sunrise and countless, legendary bonfires, surrounded by generations of friends and family. A family celebration of life will be held at Barnes Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday, August 27th. Family and friends are welcome to visit from 3 - 5 p.m. Internment will take place on Friday the 28th at Gelert Cemetery at 1 PM - all are welcome to join the family there and at the cottage afterwards for Frank's favorite; hotdogs. In memory of Frank, memorial donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or the Heart and Stroke foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
28
Interment
01:00 PM
Gelert Cemetery
