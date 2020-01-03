|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Tim Attard on December 28, 2019 at the age of 64. He died peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa surrounded by his family. Tim worked for 34 years at Lasco Steel in Whitby. Tim is predeceased by his mother Jean Attard and his father Francis Attard. He is survived by his brother David Attard and his four children Mistee, Amber, Ryan, and Chase Gladwell. Tim will be deeply missed by his nine grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life held for Tim on January 18, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion 471 Simcoe St. S. in Oshawa.