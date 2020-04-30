|
In loving memory of Dawn and Frank Gulenchyn who was taken from us too soon. Survived by their two sons, Ryan and Jonathan and daughter, Traceena; lovingly remembered by all their brothers and sisters and their families. Nana and Papa to Riley, Nolan, Alyssa, Callie, Ethan, Isabella, Kaylee-Anne, Keagan and Makinlee. At peace with their late granddaughter, Heaven-Lee. Frank was a loving son to the late Pearl and Peter Gulenchyn. Dawn was a loving daughter to the late Ralph Patriquin (Helen) and Marion Rusnell (Deane). They will always be together and forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank everyone for the continued support throughout this difficult time.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020