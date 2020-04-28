|
|
FRANK HUGH STENGER LIFELONG JERSEY FARMER MEMBER OF THE CANADIAN AGRICULTURE HALL OF FAME Passed away peacefully at Hope Street Terrace Port Hope on Earth Day April 22nd, 2020 at the age of 95 years Beloved husband of the late Ruth Stenger (nee McClelland). Loved brother of Cordula (the late Fritz) Herbst of Switzerland and Judy (Bob) Weeden of British Columbia. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews, Christopher, Angelina, Valentine & Benjamin in Switzerland, Jeremy of Mount Forest, Ontario and Robert, Bristol and Kimberly in the United States. His chosen family, Tim & Sharyn Sargent, Stephynie, Bruce, Daniel, Melyssa and Benjamin will miss his wit and mentorship. Deeply missed by Carl and Evelyn Sargent travel companions and Jersey family for many years and many Jersey industry friends. Frank was always a hard worker, and loved to work with young people, instilling that work ethic on the next generations. His world famous Enniskillen Jersey herd was a testament to his hard work. Frank spent many years as the chief Canadian exporter of Jersey cattle to many different continents. Known as "Mr. Canada" he judged cattle in many countries and was often called on for his immense knowledge in the Jersey industry. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hope Street Terrace who have worked tirelessly keeping the entire home Covid-19 free and for the excellent treatment Frank received. At Frank's request no formal funeral service will be held. Interment will be held at Bethesda Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Memorial Donations to a local food bank would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020