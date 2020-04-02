Home

Frank "Francis Joseph" Landry

passed away in the early morning hours of March 26, 2020 at Kingston General Hospital. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86. He will be very much missed after 65 years of marriage to his loving wife Mary (Cliche) Loving father of Deborah (George), Karen (Mel), Lynn (Ned), Frank Joseph Jr (Lisa). Dearest grandfather of Adrian, Cheryl (Steve), Christine (Chris), Kaelyn, Josh, Apryl. Great grandfather of Kennedy, Julian, Skylar. Loved beyond words Missed beyond measure. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear, Too far away for sight or speech, But not too far for thought to reach, Sweet to remember him who once was here, And who, though absent, is just as dear.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
