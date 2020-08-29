1/1
Frank McNeill
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a long illness. Loving husband of Marie (nee Dulhanty) for over 59 years. Adored father of Dawn Marie Farquarson (Jay). Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn and Brandon. He was the son of Frank and Catherine McNeill, born in Glasgow, Scotland and came to Canada at age 12. He had a great passion for flying and aircraft, in fact, became a Flying Officer for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Frank will be forever remembered for his great sense of humour and his affiliation with St. Paul's Anglican Church in Pickering , where he served as an active member for many years. Frank earned a BA from Acadia University and an MBA from McMaster University. He retired from the Royal Bank after many years of service. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE (1057 Brock Road, North, Pickering, L1W 3T7 905-686-5589). The McNeill family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Palliative Care Team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for the care and attention shown to Frank and his family - words cannot express. Donations will be gratefully accepted for Alzheimer Foundation. On line condolences may be place at www.etouch.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
