Frank Michael KANTORES
Passed away peacefully at Port Perry Place, on Saturday August 8th, 2020 in his 93rd year. Survived by his siblings Bertha Gillespie, Bill Kantores, and the late Anne and Mary. Will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Frank will be remembered for his dedication to the aviation world. A private service was held at St. Mary of the People Catholic Church (570 Marion Ave., Oshawa) followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Frank to St. Mary of the People Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. West. (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
