Frank VanDen Berghe
(June 18, 1929 - May 18, 2020) Passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90, with his loving wife Marion by his side. Beloved husband of Marion Wagg. Much loved father of Lynne Browne (Terry), Michelle Browne (Scott), Christopher Wagg (predeceased) and Michael Wagg (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Jordan Browne, Kyler Browne, Lindsay Browne, Jenna Staite, Garrett Browne, Sarah Wagg and Amanda Wagg. Great grandfather to Caleb, Adella, Bentley, Weston and Harrison. Predeceased by his parents Sylvain and Edalie (VanSnick) Van Den Berghe and his sister Mary DeWilde. Frank had a love for fishing, hunting, bird watching and sharing a beer with his buddies. A private family service will take place at the Oshawa Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated.


Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.
