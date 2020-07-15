1/1
Franklin C. (Frank) Henry
1955-01-17 - 2020-07-10
Passed away peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland on July 10th, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Lindsay and predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Yvonne (nee Marshall) Henry, his brother Joseph and sister Nancy. Survived by his wife Susan Henry (nee Yetman) and brothers and sisters, Sharon (Lupco), Joanne (Tony), Shane, James (Andrea) and Kelly (Luis). Frank will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews and friends. Frank was a longtime resident in Oshawa and a dedicated 30 year employee of General Motors. In keeping with Frank's wishes a cremation and a private Celebration of Life has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at simcoefuneralhome.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 15, 2020.
