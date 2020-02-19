|
|
Passed away on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with his family by his side. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary of 40+ years. Loving father to Shawn McGrath (Shelley) and Karen Varty. Devoted grandfather to Amy McGrath (Calvin) and Erin McGrath, Brittany Acorn (Al) and Shea Varty (Jenna). Cherished Great Grandfather to Jack Acorn. Predeceased by his sister Helen Hawkins, brother Eugene McGrath and brother-in-law Lymann Flynn. Dearly remembered by Cecile Flynn. Thank you to Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and compassion. Frank was a longtime volunteer for Glen Stewart Park and St. Vincent's Kitchen. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West on Friday, February 21st from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH, 194 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Whitby. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020