Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Whitby on Monday, November 16, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of David Sabata, Inge (Bill) Vanek, Christine (Doug) Found, Terry Jackson (Heather Hardie), Christine (Henry) Eikens, Wanda (Rick) Truax and Patricia (Victor) Calleja. Dearly remembered by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Monica, Annie and the late Hedi and Rosa. A visitation by invitation will be held at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, November 20, 2020. A mask/facial covering is mandatory for all attendees at the service. Interment Groveside Cemetery, Brooklin. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.