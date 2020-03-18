Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRANZ WILHELM BAL Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Franz, surrounded by family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, March 16, 2020 Beloved husband of Marianne (nee McAllister). Proud papa to Sean (Jackie), Natasha (Adam Moore) and Amanda (Sian Ahmed). Adored opa to Maddie and Mason. He is survived by his siblings Christine, Hans, Willie, Martin and Wilfried. He was predeceased by Cor, Marinus, Johanna and Inge. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Neil and Laurence and predeceased by Michael, Frank and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, in both Holland and Canada, his goddaughter Shannon Lastoria and his many friends. Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville on Thursday, March 19th from 6 - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, for immediate family. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. Due to his love of animals, especially his cats, the family requests Memorial donations be made to Clarington Animal Services. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 18, 2020
