1/1
Fred GORDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020, two weeks shy of his 78th birthday. Beloved husband of Bobbie (Rogan) for 48 years. He will be sadly missed by his fur baby Gideon, his sister-in-law Jackie Ratcliffe, his nephew Chris Ratcliffe and niece Tracey Fairbairn, her husband Rob and their family. He will be fondly remembered by his close friends Joe and Sandra Del Rizzo, Dominic Biffolchi, his other many friends and neighbours. Many thanks to the Critical Care nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa especially Christine, Tammy and Angela for their wonderful care. As per Fred's wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Human Society of Durham Region or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences maybe made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com "It's time to let you go It's time to say goodbye We know you're watching over us The brightest star in the sky"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved