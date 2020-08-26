Fred GORDON

Fred passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020, two weeks shy of his 78th birthday. Beloved husband of Bobbie (Rogan) for 48 years. He will be sadly missed by his fur baby Gideon, his sister-in-law Jackie Ratcliffe, his nephew Chris Ratcliffe and niece Tracey Fairbairn, her husband Rob and their family. He will be fondly remembered by his close friends Joe and Sandra Del Rizzo, Dominic Biffolchi, his other many friends and neighbours. Many thanks to the Critical Care nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa especially Christine, Tammy and Angela for their wonderful care. As per Fred's wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Human Society of Durham Region or a charity of your choice
"It's time to let you go It's time to say goodbye We know you're watching over us The brightest star in the sky"