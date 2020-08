Peacefully at Extendicare Oshawa, on August 6 th. 2020,at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Whitehead. Survived by her children, Bruce, Kenneth, Andrew and Sheila Rideout, her 8 grand children, 22 great grand children and 7 great great grand children. Cremation at Thorton cemetery and celebration of life to follow later. She will be missed by us all.



