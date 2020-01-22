Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Ellen Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Ellen Howard Obituary
Peacefully, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health, Ajax and Pickering hospital, Ontario. Beloved wife of Thomas H.A. Dear mother of Theodore T. (Ted), Richard A. (Rick), Christine V. and Barry L. Grandmother of Theodore J. (Ted ) and Melissa E., great-grandmother to Marcus, Devon and Kiera. A Memorial mass will be held at Saint Bernadette's Church, Bayly Street and Harwood Avenue, Ajax on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30 a.m. followed by an interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Bernadette's Church would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -