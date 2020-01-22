|
Peacefully, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health, Ajax and Pickering hospital, Ontario. Beloved wife of Thomas H.A. Dear mother of Theodore T. (Ted), Richard A. (Rick), Christine V. and Barry L. Grandmother of Theodore J. (Ted ) and Melissa E., great-grandmother to Marcus, Devon and Kiera. A Memorial mass will be held at Saint Bernadette's Church, Bayly Street and Harwood Avenue, Ajax on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30 a.m. followed by an interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Bernadette's Church would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020