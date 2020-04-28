Home

Frederick Charles Fox

Frederick Charles Fox Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Frances. Dear father of Shane (Tracy) and Brian (Heather). Loving Grandpop to Eric and Emma. Brother-in-law to Robert (Doris) Keeler, Claudine Fox and Susan Williams. Predeceased by his parents and brothers. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and his many friends. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Donations to the and/or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Donations can be made through Mount Lawn Funeral Home website.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
