Born January 16, 1928 in England Passed away April 16, 2020 at the age of 92 in L.T.C at Ballycliffe. Predeceased by his wife Frances of 72 years in 2018, brothers Ernie, Bill and his parents Maud and William. Fred and Frances emigrated to Canada in 1965 with daughters Julia(Robert) and Delia. He will be fondly remembered by his 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He loved his garden which won Ajax in Bloom and was an Honourary Member of the Ajax Creative Arts, He loved life and a cold beer. He was diagnosed with Alzhiemers at the age of 86 but on April 15, 2020 we were informed he has Covid 19. We could not be with him at the end of his life which broke our hearts. We will miss you, thank you for everything. Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral, just a private family interment.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 21, 2020